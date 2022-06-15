Kohl’s stock spikes as Franchise Group said to still eye $60 per share purchase price

Jun. 15, 2022

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) could still fetch a $60 per share from the Franchise Group (FRG), according to the New York Post.

A new report from the paper states that Franchise Group (FRG +1.6%) CEO Brian Kahn is keen on keeping the elevated price despite the stock’s recent selloff. The item cited “ source with direct knowledge of the situation.”

The Vitamin Shoppe parent had previously entered into exclusive talks to purchase the department store chain with the assistance of a $2B loan from Apollo Global Management (APO) in early June. The Kohl's (KSS +4.3%) later acknowledged on June 6 that talks would continue for a period of three weeks.

Yet, as talks have already dragged on for half that expected period with shares declining further below the $60 proposed purchase price, skepticism has built about the prospects of the deal closing. According to the Post, Kahn is seeking to extend past the agreed-upon three-weeks to shore up details comfortably. However, the article notes that the purchase price is not being reconsidered.

Shares of the Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer roared about 5% higher shortly before Wednesday’s close, jumping about 3% after the Post report hit newswires.

Read more on the activist outrage at Kohl’s management for its failure to secure a more attractive deal.

