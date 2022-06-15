Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19
Jun. 15, 2022 2:58 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTX, MRNA, JNJ, NVAXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor115 Comments
- The National Institute Health (NIH) said in a statement on Wednesday that President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test.
As the director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Fauci steered the COVID-19 vaccine development in the U.S. during the early days of the pandemic.
- According to the NIH statement, Dr, Fauci was fully vaccinated and boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home, the statement read.
- Dr, Fauci has not come into close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, recently.
- Leading COVID-19 vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novavax (NVAX)
- Read: Newer and more contagious COVID variants are gaining ground in the U.S., according to latest CDC data.