Dr. Fauci tests positive for COVID-19

Jun. 15, 2022

Jen Psaki Is Joined By Dr. Fauci For White House Press Briefing

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images News

  • The National Institute Health (NIH) said in a statement on Wednesday that President Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test.

  • As the director of NIH's National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Dr. Fauci steered the COVID-19 vaccine development in the U.S. during the early days of the pandemic.

  • According to the NIH statement, Dr, Fauci was fully vaccinated and boosted twice. He is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home, the statement read.
  • Dr, Fauci has not come into close contact with President Biden or other top government officials, recently.
  • Leading COVID-19 vaccine makers: Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (BNTX), Moderna (MRNA), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novavax (NVAX)
