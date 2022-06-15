KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock has fallen sharply from its investor update presentation on Tuesday. Yet there remains good reason for optimism, per Baird analyst Craig Kennison.

Shares of the Carmel, Indiana-based company fell over 4% from the start of its investor update on Tuesday into the latter half of Wednesday’s trading as long-term forecasts reflected a trimmed down, digital-focused business that may grow at a slower pace sans ADESA.

However, Kennison advised the offload of ADESA to Carvana (CVNA) was an important provider of flexibility for the business as it resets growth expectations. In the long term, he said, the sale will prove a prescient move.

“We believe the ADESA transaction unlocks significant value for KAR shareholders by fortifying the balance sheet and accelerating the strategy to become the leading digital marketplace for used vehicles,” he wrote. “Our thesis requires patience, but we believe the emerging digital marketplace will attract new investors as the plan becomes clearer.”

On the patience aspect, Kennison clarified that EBITDA recovery may "take the shape of a hockey-stick", necessitating investors to temper expectations in the immediate term as company strategy plays out. In the long term, he surmised, that patience will be rewarded.

He rated the stock a “Buy” and assigned shares a $22 price target, well above Wednesday’s trading range.

Read more on Carvana’s (CVNA +18.7%) rationale for its purchase of the ADESA business.