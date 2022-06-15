Moderna COVID vaccine for children 5 and under wins FDA panel endorsement

Jun. 15, 2022 3:08 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)BNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments

Doctor Preparing a Young Girls Arm for Vaccination

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • A panel of U.S. FDA advisors has unanimously voted that the benefits of Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine for children between 6 months and 5 years old outweighs the risk.
  • The vote of the Vaccines and Related Biologics Biologics Products Advisory Committee was 21-0.
  • The panel will vote later today on Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine in the same age group.
  • The same FDA advisory committee on Tuesday unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's (MRNA) COVID vaccine in 6 to 17-year-olds.
