Andy Morton, the global head of markets at Citigroup (NYSE:C), said Wednesday that he is anticipating the lender's investment banking business to fall by as much as 55% Y/Y in the second quarter amid a slump in issuance and mergers and acquisitions ("M&A"), he told an investor conference on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters.

"Our belief is that the wallet is down 50%-55% in investment banking, and our assessment is that we're going to come in right around that those kind of levels," Morton said, as quoted by Reuters.

On the flip side, Morton sees a Y/Y boost of 25% in Citi's (C) markets division as market volatility sets in across the board. Also, its corporate activity gained nearly a third for Q2, he said.

"Just given the volatility, you know, even in two weeks, when you're having moves like we're having in the last few days or so, that number could obviously fluctuate."

Note that the megabank is expected to report fiscal Q2 results on July 14.

Earlier, Citi's credit card delinquency rate improved in May, but net charge-offs edged higher.