Evercore ISI upgrades life and health insurer Globe Life to outperform, shares gain

Evercore ISI on Wednesday upgraded life and health insurance provider Globe Life (NYSE:GL) to an outperform rating from in-line, citing improving mortality trends and below average investment risk.

Shares of the McKinney, Texas-based company rose as much as 5.3% to $94.22.

Evercore also raised its price target on GL to $112 from $105, representing a 25.2% upside to the stock's last closing price.

"Our upgrade is underpinned in part by the benefit of improving COVID and all-cause mortality trends in April and May, which creates a good set-up to beat on the 2Q print," said Evercore analysts Russell Haug, David Motemaden, Thomas Gallagher and Francois Macheras.

GL in April had reported a mixed set of Q1 2022 earnings, with non-GAAP EPS missing estimates but revenue coming in-line.

"We think a key investor concern on the stock right now is the potential for another large scale reinfection wave in 2H22, similar to the impact of the Delta wave last year, though our review...suggests much more benign mortality experience than last year," the analysts said.

GL in its earnings report had said that it expected to incur about $71M of COVID life claims for the full year, while estimating total U.S. COVID deaths to fall within a range of 200K-300K.

"In this type of environment, the GL shares should outperform the life group," the Evercore analysts said, adding that among insurers with the most mortality exposure, they preferred GL over others such as Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) or Lincoln National (LNC).

Up to Tuesday's close, GL stock -4.6% YTD.