Synchrony credit card charge-offs rise in May as delinquencies stay low
Jun. 15, 2022 3:45 PM ETSynchrony Financial (SYF)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) credit card adjusted net charge-off rate increased in May from April, but it's still well below the year-ago level.
- Lending activity increased in May, with receivables rising to $81.5B at May 31, 2022, up from $79.7B at April 20, 2022, and $77.7B at May 31, 2021.
- Delinquency rate of 2.7% is unchanged from April, and higher than 2.2% in May 2021. By contrast, its delinquency rate was 4.5% in February 2020, before the pandemic affected U.S. consumers.
- Synchrony's (SYF) adjusted net charge-off rate of 2.9% rose from 2.6% in April and declined from 3.7% in May 2021 and 5.3% in February 2020.
- Earlier this month, consumer spending climbed 9% in May despite fading sentiment, BofA said