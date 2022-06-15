Trump SPAC Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWAC) rose 12%, partly reversing some of Tuesday's 28% decline after the company reiterated its plans to complete its deal to take Trump's social media company public.

Digital World (DWAC) is "tirelessly" working towards consummating its proposed combination with Trump Media & Technology Group, according to a statement from late Tuesday. The SPAC is working to provide the SEC staff with information pursuant to the previously disclosed subpoena requests so the SEC can conclude its investigation.

The Digital World (DWAC) SPAC plummeted 35% over the previous two days after it was disclosed that SEC is expanding a previously disclosed probe of the company.

The SEC recently issued a new subpoena that seeks additional documents and information in regards to the combination of Trump Media & Technology Group and DWAC, according to an 8-K filing from Friday. The "order of examination" may delay the effectiveness of the registration statement, which could "materially" delay the business combination.

The newest subpoena comes after DWAC in early December disclosed it received voluntary information and document request from the SEC. DWAC disclosed in its most recent 10-Q filing in May that it had received a subpoena in relation to the probe on the business combination.