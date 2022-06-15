California, where gasoline pump prices already have soared far above the national average at $6.435/gal, as Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is set to carry out major maintenance work at its Richmond refinery on San Francisco Bay, which is expected to last for about a month, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Units said to be undergoing major maintenance include the crude unit, several hydrotreaters and two reformers, according to Bloomberg.

The planned maintenance comes as both Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) and PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) already are undergoing work at diesel and jet fuel-making facilities.

California gasoline pump prices have soared even with West Coast stockpiles at 31.4M barrels, the most for this time of year than in the last three years.

The Richmond maintenance originally was scheduled for April but was pushed back because of a strike by the United Steelworkers that was not settled until late last month.