Moderna to study COVID-19 shot for babies as young as 3 months - WSJ
Jun. 15, 2022
- Plans are underway at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) to trial its COVID-19 vaccine in babies three months to six months old, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
- The company is in the final stages of planning the trial called BabyCove, which is expected to start recruiting as many as 700 babies in September, The Journal said.
- Currently, Moderna’s (MRNA) mRNA-based vaccine is authorized for those aged 18 years and older. On Tuesday, a group of experts advising the FDA endorsed its use in children and adolescents between six and 17 years old.
- Today, the same panel voted 21 – 0 to authorize the vaccine for children between six months and five years old.
The BabyCove study will represent the youngest age group studied to date. It would be designed to test the appropriate dose level, noted Jacqueline Miller, Moderna’s (MRNA) senior vice president and head of infectious-disease research, during an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday.
- The trial will test the most updated version of the vaccine, according to a company spokesman.
- Early this month, Moderna (MRNA) said that its Omicron-containing COVID booster candidate outperformed the currently-authorized booster.