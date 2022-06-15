US weekly rail traffic declines 3.6%

  • The Association of American Railroads (AAR) has reported US rail traffic down 3.6% Y/Y to 510,295 carloads and intermodal units for the week ending June 11, 2022.
  • Total carloads for the week were 234,942, down 2.8% while intermodal volume was 275,353 containers and trailers, down 4.4% Y/Y.
  • 3 of the 10 carload commodity groups posted an increase that included were motor vehicles and parts, up 1,571 carloads, to 13,793; farm products excl. grain, and food, up 1,203 carloads, to 16,340; and nonmetallic minerals, up 618 carloads, to 33,028.
  • Commodity groups posting decline include grain, down 2,912 carloads, to 21,429; coal, down 2,657 carloads, to 66,607; and miscellaneous carloads, down 1,466 carloads, to 9,769.
  • North American rail volume for the week on 12 reporting U.S., Canadian and Mexican railroads totaled 332,226 carloads, down 2.5% Y/Y; intermodal units were 363,156, down 4.1% Y/Y.
  • Canadian railroads reported 77,814 carloads for the week, up 2.1%, and 73,084 intermodal units, down 0.4%; Mexican railroads reported 19,470 carloads, down 15.7%, and intermodal units 14,719, down 14.4% Y/Y.
