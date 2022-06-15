LPL Financial unveils private client services network

Jun. 15, 2022 4:16 PM ETLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

LPL Financial sign logo on the modern office building of LPL Financial Holdings Inc company

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) introduced Wednesday a new program, called LPL Private Client Services Network, that offers LPL-affiliated advisers access to vetted companies that can help serve sophisticated and complex needs of the advisers' high-net-worth clients.
  • Access to the network can help with the sale of small and mid-sized businesses; hedging and monetizing concentrated stock positions; high-end property and casualty insurance; specialized tax services; and specialty lending, LPL Financial (LPLA) said.
  • From 2016 to 2021, LPL's Private Client offering has enabled a more than 200% growth of assets associated with high-net-worth households, defined as households with more than $5M in assets invested with their LPL adviser, the company said.
  • LPL Financial's (LPLA) total advisory and brokerage assets increased 2.2% in May (vs. April) to $1.12T.
