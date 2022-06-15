WWE's board investigating secret $3 million hush deal from CEO - WSJ

Jun. 15, 2022

  • The board at World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is investigating a secret $3 million settlement between longtime CEO Vince McMahon and a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Since April, the board has been probing the January 2022 deal, which reportedly bars the former employee from discussing the McMahon relationship or disparaging him.
  • And the board may be looking at other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims of misconduct by McMahon and top executive John Laurinaitis, according to the report.
  • A spokesman told the paper that WWE is cooperating fully with the board inquiry, and that McMahon's relationship with the first employee in question - hired as a paralegal - was consensual.
  • Early findings by the board - which contains several company executives as well as members of McMahon's family - suggest that McMahon used personal funds to pay former female employees that signed the nondisclosure deals, the WSJ said.
  • Amid a broadly higher stock market, WWE stock closed the regular session up 5%.
