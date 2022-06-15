Biogen terminates 2018 asset purchase agreement with Karyopharm Therapeutics

Jun. 15, 2022

  • Cancer therapies developer Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) on Wednesday said it had been notified by Biogen (BIIB) that it had elected to terminate a 2018 asset purchase agreement between the two companies.
  • As per the agreement dated Jan. 24, 2018, KPTI had sold to BIIB rights to its KPT-350 inhibitor. Biogen was developing KPT-350 for use in treating neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
  • Karyopharm had got an upfront payment of $10M in 2018, and had been eligible to get additional milestone payments of up to $207M.
  • "As a result of the termination, the company is not entitled to receive any milestone payments or royalties under the agreement," KPTI said in a U.S. SEC filing. The company said it had received the notice from Biogen on June 7.
