Geron names Faye Feller as new CMO
Jun. 15, 2022 4:23 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) on Wednesday has appointed Faye Feller, M.D., as the company's new executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective July 9, 2022.
- Feller will succeed Dr. Aleksandra Rizo, Geronʻs current CMO, who will transition to a consultant role to the company as senior medical and regulatory advisor.
- “Faye has been a cornerstone in the history of imetelstat’s clinical development. Since coming to Geron, she has played a strategic role in designing and driving execution of our Phase 3 clinical trials. In addition, she serves as the primary medical point of contact between Geron and our clinical investigators, leads the preparation of data for assessment by the data monitoring committees, and is preparing for the top-line readout of our IMerge Phase 3 trial in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, which is expected in early January 2023,” said John A. Scarlett, M.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.
- Prior to joining Geron, Feller was senior director at Janssen Research and Development and was an attending physician in the leukemia department of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
- Earlier: Geron GAAP EPS of -$0.09 beats by $0.01, revenue of $0.12M beats by $0.02M