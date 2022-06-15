Innovative Industrial Properties acquires Texas property for $12M
Jun. 15, 2022 4:24 PM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) said Wednesday it acquired a property in Texas and inked a long-term lease with a unit of Texas Original.
- Purchase price for the property was ~$12M.
- A majority of project sitework had been completed at the time of closing.
- Texas Original is expected to complete construction of the ~85K sq. ft. industrial and hybrid greenhouse facility, for which IIPR will provide reimbursement of up to ~$10M.
- IIPR's total investment in the property is expected to be $22M, or ~$259 per sq. ft., assuming full reimbursement for construction.
- Once completed, the property will include ~49K sq. ft. of cultivation space.
- Texas Original is 1 of 3 vertically integrated cannabis license holders in Texas and likely holds a large chunk of market share within the state's medical cannabis program.
- As of Wednesday, IIPR owned 111 properties, representing ~8.4M rentable sq. ft, and committed ~$2.3B across its portfolio.