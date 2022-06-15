Heart Test Laboratories stock sinks 60% following downsized $6.4M IPO

Cardiac device maker Heart Test Laboratories (HSCS) saw its shares tumble 60% following a downsized $6.4M initial public offering.

Shares of Heart Test opened at $3.75 at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET. They closed at $1.70, down 60% from the IPO price.

The company offered 1.5M units for $4.25 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share plus one warrant to buy one share at the public price. Underwriters were granted a 30-day option to buy up to 225K additional shares. The Benchmark Company is acting as sole bookrunner on the deal.

The deal was downsized from an earlier proposal to offer 1.75M units priced between $4.50 and $5.50. If priced at the midpoint of that range, the company would have raised $8.75M.

Heart Test’s lead product, MyoVista, is an enhanced ECG device that uses AI technology to provide cardiac diagnostic information that would traditionally be obtained through cardiac imaging. Heart Test plans to use proceeds from the IPO in part to bring MyoVista through the FDA clearance process.

