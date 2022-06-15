Associated Banc-Corp taps Huntington Bank exec for CFO role
Jun. 15, 2022
- Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) named Derek Meyer to succeed Christopher J. Del Moral-Niles as chief financial officer when he retires on Aug. 1, 2022, the company said on Wednesday.
- Meyer was most recently corporate treasurer at Huntington Bank (NASDAQ:HBAN). During his 22 years at the bank, he held senior leadership roles, including in treasury, financial planning and analysis, stress testing, mergers and acquisition due diligence, regulatory matters, and process and controls implementation.
- Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) also named Bryan Carson chief product and marketing officer, effective July 18, 2022. He most recently served as EVP of deposit products, customer segmentation, and branch and ATM distribution at Huntington Bank (HBAN). He had also worked at JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and MBNA Corp. earlier in his career.
- In March, Wells Fargo upgraded Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Overweight on the prospect of a rising rate environment.