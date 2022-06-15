TriNet appoints CTO, Chief Digital and Innovation Officer
Jun. 15, 2022 4:31 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- TriNet (NYSE:TNET) has expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Jay Venkat as Chief Digital and Innovation Officer and Jeff Hayward as Chief Technology Officer, effective June 30, 2022.
- Venkat currently leads Boston Consulting Group's technology, media and telecom practice area in North America as well as its San Francisco and Silicon Valley offices. At TriNet, Venkat will lead strategy, products, transformation and cybersecurity functions.
- Hayward holds over 25 years of experience, recently serving as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering for Airline Solutions at Sabre. At TriNet, Hayward will oversee technology functions, helping to drive a large-scale technical transformation throughout the organization.