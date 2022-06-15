KKR names former Citi vice chair Raymond McGuire to board
Jun. 15, 2022 4:41 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR), private equity and alternative asset management company, has appointed Raymond J. McGuire, a former vice chairman of Citigroup (C), to its board, effective Wednesday, a move that brings the number of independent directors to 13 out of the board's 17 total seats.
- McGuire had held various leadership positions at Citi (C), including serving as the global head of corporate and investment banking.
