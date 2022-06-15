KKR names former Citi vice chair Raymond McGuire to board

Jun. 15, 2022

  • KKR (NYSE:KKR), private equity and alternative asset management company, has appointed Raymond J. McGuire, a former vice chairman of Citigroup (C), to its board, effective Wednesday, a move that brings the number of independent directors to 13 out of the board's 17 total seats.
  • McGuire had held various leadership positions at Citi (C), including serving as the global head of corporate and investment banking.
  • BMO named alternative asset managers, including KKR (KKR) as top picks as it downgraded traditional asset managers.
