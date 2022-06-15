Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) added ~31% in the post-market Wednesday after the commercial-stage pharma company announced topline results from the first three arms of Part 3 of the randomized, open-label study for AQST-109 epinephrine oral film.

The three-part crossover EPIPHAST study, involving healthy adult subjects, is designed to compare AQST-109 (epinephrine delivered in an oral film) against intramuscular injection of epinephrine.

The trial indicated that the median time to maximum concentration of AQST-109 was 12 minutes compared to 50 minutes for the epinephrine 0.3mg IM route in Part 2 of the study.

The median time to reach 100 pg/mL, which indicates the level to generate hemodynamic effects, was 8 minutes for AQST-109, while Part 2 of the study showed 10 minutes for the 0.3mg IM injection.

AQST-109 continued to remain safe and well-tolerated during the trial, the company said.

Aquestive (AQST) plans to trial AQST-109 and EpiPen, a device approved for epinephrine injection, in a repeat dosing comparative study in 3Q 2022. Those data and full EPIPHAST results will form the basis for an End-of-Phase 2 meeting the company plans to request from the FDA during 4Q 2022. Remaining data from Part 3 of the study are expected in early 3Q 2022.

