The Biden administration proposed Wednesday that future commercial planes produce lower levels of greenhouse gas emissions before they can be certified by federal regulators, AP reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration proposal would raise fuel efficiency standards for jets and large turboprop and propeller-driven planes that it has not yet certified, and for planes built from the beginning of 2028.

The rule, if enacted, would cover large airliners under development, including Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 777-X and new versions of its 787 and the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A330neo, plus various business jets and other planes.

The FAA said the rule would bring the U.S. in line with carbon dioxide emission standards set by the United Nations.

Boeing (BA) shares closed +9.4% in Wednesday's trading after tumbling to their lowest closing price since March 2020.