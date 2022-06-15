Prudential Bancorp shareholders approve acquisition by Fulton Financial
Jun. 15, 2022 4:45 PM ETFulton Financial Corporation (FULT), PBIPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) shareholders approved an acquisition of the company and its subsidiary, Prudential Bank, by Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT).
- More than 98% of the votes cast were in favor of the Mar. 2 agreement.
- "We anticipate the transaction will be consummated in early July," Fulton CEO E. Philip Wenger said.
- Post the acquisition, Fulton will operate 2 banking subsidiaries, Fulton Bank and Prudential Bank, until Prudential Bank is merged into Fulton Bank. The bank merger is expected to occur in Q4.
- PIBP shares were trading +0.14% post-market.
- Source: Press Release