Prudential Bancorp shareholders approve acquisition by Fulton Financial

Jun. 15, 2022 4:45 PM ETFulton Financial Corporation (FULT), PBIPBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Fulton Bank front

helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) shareholders approved an acquisition of the company and its subsidiary, Prudential Bank, by Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT).
  • More than 98% of the votes cast were in favor of the Mar. 2 agreement.
  • "We anticipate the transaction will be consummated in early July," Fulton CEO E. Philip Wenger said.
  • Post the acquisition, Fulton will operate 2 banking subsidiaries, Fulton Bank and Prudential Bank, until Prudential Bank is merged into Fulton Bank. The bank merger is expected to occur in Q4.
  • PIBP shares were trading +0.14% post-market.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.