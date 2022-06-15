Natural Resource Partners retires $98M of 9.125% senior notes
Jun. 15, 2022 4:52 PM ETNatural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) said Wednesday it retired $98M of its 9.125% senior notes due 2025 in Q2.
- The notes were purchased on the open market at a weighted average price of 102.2%, a discount to the current redemption price of ~104.6%.
- Retiring this debt will save ~$9M annually in interest savings.
- Now, $202M of NRP's 9.125% senior notes remain outstanding and NRP has a 1.6x pro-forma leverage ratio as of Mar. 31.
- "As a result of the partnership's free cash flow generation, solid liquidity and positive outlook, we were able to retire over 30% of our outstanding senior notes," said NRP president Craig Nunez.