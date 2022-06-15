SPAC Light Jump to merge with bioengineered food developer Moolec Sciences

Jun. 15, 2022 5:08 PM ETLJAQBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC Light Jump Acquisition Corp. (LJAQ) has agreed to merge with Moolec Sciences, a developer of bioengineered food ingredients, in a deal that values the combined company at a pro forma equity value of $504M.

The deal is expected to close during the second half of the year, with shares listed on Nasdaq under the symbol MLEC.

UK-based Moolec has been developing alternative protein sources by synthesizing animal protein DNA into seed crops. The company’s two lead products are Chymosin SPC, a cow protein expressed in safflower for use in cheese production, and gamma-linoleic acid, or GLA, a nutritional oil product.

