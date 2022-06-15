Vectrus shareholders approve combination with Vertex
Jun. 15, 2022 5:46 PM ETVectrus, Inc. (VEC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) shareholders voted to approve the combination with Vertex, following which the combined company will be renamed V2X, Inc, and its common stock will trade on the NYSE under a new ticker symbol, "VVX".
- Under the terms, Vertex shareholders will own ~62% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, while Vectrus shareholders will own ~38%.
- The merger is expected to close early in Q3 of 2022.
- "Today's overwhelming approval marks a significant step toward completing our merger with Vertex, and creating one of the leading providers of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally," said Chuck Prow, CEO of Vectrus.