Brazil's Lower House passed a measure Wednesday that will reduce domestic fuel taxes, sending the measure to President Bolsonaro to sign into law, in Brazil's latest effort to contain rising diesel and gasoline prices, S&P Global Platts reports.

The new law will set the ceiling for the state ICMS tax on fuels, electric energy, natural gas, telecommunications and public transport to a maximum of 17%-18%.

The ICMS tax change is expected to reduce the price of a liter of diesel by ~$0.15 and gasoline by ~$0.32, according to S&P Global Platts, citing government estimates, but the benefits could prove short-lived as Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is said to plan to again raise fuel prices.

The O Globo newspaper reported Tuesday that Petrobras (PBR) plans to raise diesel and gasoline prices by 6%-7% after its board resisted government pressure to maintain prices.

Petrobras (PBR) has warned that Brazil could face diesel shortages in H2 2022, when sugarcane and oil seed harvests peak, if it is not allowed to maintain prices at parity.

The Bolsonaro government has exerted strong pressure on Petrobras (PBR) to hold the line on prices, including the removal of CEO José Mauro Coelho after only a few weeks on the job.