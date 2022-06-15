Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) -3.8% in Wednesday's trading to a three-month low, giving up a piece of Tuesday's 15% surge, as Wells Fargo and Stifel both downgraded shares to Hold from Buy, seeing no competing bids to Harold Hamm's offer to buy the company and take it private.

Wells Fargo analyst Nitin Kumar said investors expect Continental's (CLR) special board committee will find a competing bid, which led to shares closing Tuesday above the $70/share offer price, but he expects a "low probability of a competing bid."

Because of the lack of prospects for a bidding war, Kumar anticipates downward pressure on Continental (CLR) shares.

"While we are not convinced that a potentially higher bid may emerge, we see the move as a way for Hamm to pursue a differentiated strategy in U.S. shale without being beholden to public equity markets," Kumar wrote.

Stifel's Derrick Whitfield also downgraded the stock to Hold, saying "the offer price represents a reasonable premium to the recent trading price of the stock and at a price the stock has only closed above eight times since 2015."

Other analysts, including Truist's Neil Dingmann and RBC's Scott Hanold said Hamm's bid likely was too low.