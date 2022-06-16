Asia-Pacific markets mostly rise after Fed hikes rates as expected

Jun. 16, 2022 1:12 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Japan +0.92%. Japan trade balance for May:Yen -2384.7bn vs. expected -2022.6bn.

China +0.25%. China house price index for May -0.1% y/y (prior +0.7%).

Hong Kong -0.40%

Australia +0.12%. Australian employment report for May. Unemployment rate 3.9% (expected 3.8%).

Australia inflation expectations (Melbourne Institute’s June survey) 6.7% (prior 5.0%).

India +0.34%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones up 303.70 points or 1.0% at 30668.54, S&P 500 up 54.53 points or 1.46% at 3790.00, while Nasdaq up 270.82 or 2.5% at 11099.16.

New Zealand Q1 GDP contracts: -0.2% q/q (expected +0.6%).

Federal Reserve raised benchmark interest rates 75 basis points in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike since 1994.

The Fed said in a statement it was committed to bringing down inflation — currently at a high of 8.6 per cent — to 2%. It also said it would continue to reduce holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.

Kevin O’Leary, chairman of O’Shares ETFs, says the aggressive 75 basis point rate hike is a signal the Fed has the inflation “bull by its horns” now.

Oil prices recovered on Thursday from a steep drop in the previous session, supported by tight oil supply and peak summer consumption, after a U.S. rate hike sparked fears of slower economic growth and less fuel demand.

Brent crude futures rose 77 cents, or 0.7%, to $119.28 a barrel by 0400 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed to $116.33 a barrel, up $1.02, or 0.9%.

Gold prices inched lower on Thursday, as the dollar recovered slightly after a large but widely expected interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank sent the currency tumbling in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,831.63 per ounce, as of 0235 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.8% to $1,833.40.

Spot silver firmed 0.1% to $21.67 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2% to $940.98, and palladium rose 0.5% to $1,870.79.

U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.08%; S&P 500 +0.05%; Nasdaq -0.05%.

