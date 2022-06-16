Canadian National receives strike notice from IBEW union
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) states that it has received a 72-hour strike notice from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
According to CNI, the union represents about 750 signals and communications employees nationwide.
The Montreal-based rail service provider said that the union had announced its intention to strike at 11:00 EST on June 18.
The company states that it has been in good faith to negotiate with the union and has offered to resolve the remaining differences, primarily in terms of wages and benefits, through binding arbitration.
According to the company, they are optimistic that they can reach an agreement without interruption of work, but in the event of a strike, they will respond to emergencies to ensure normal levels of safe operation wherever necessary. Ready to implement the plan.