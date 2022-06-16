Banco Santander raises prime lending rate to match Fed's 75 bps hike
Jun. 16, 2022 2:34 AM ETBanco Santander, S.A. (SAN), BCDRFJPM, HBAN, C, WFCBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Add Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to the list of US banks increasing its prime lending rate effective June 15, 2022.
- Major U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM), Citigroup (C), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) said on Wednesday they had raised their prime lending rates by 75 basis points to 4.75%, effective Thursday, matching the Federal Reserve's rate hike earlier in the day.
- The move comes after Fed raised its target interest rate 75 basis points in a move that equates to the most aggressive hike since 1994.