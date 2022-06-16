Alfa Laval to acquire Scanjet
Jun. 16, 2022 4:00 AM ETAlfa Laval AB (publ) (ALFVY), ALFVFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVF) to acquire Sweden based Scanjet for an undisclosed financial terms.
- Scanjet's intelligent tank management solutions will be a valuable complement to Alfa Laval's sustainable marine offering as they reduce the water usage and energy consumption connected with tank cleaning.
- Adding Scanjet to Alfa Laval's portfolio will support customer efficiency at every stage of cargo handling.
- The addition will extend Alfa Laval's broad tanker offering, creating a more comprehensive product portfolio for cargo tanks.
- Closing of the deal is expected during Q3 2022.