European stocks fall sharply as global Fed hike relief rally fades
Jun. 16, 2022 4:22 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
London -1.33%.
Germany -1.63%.
France -1.31%.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.5% in early trade, with banks and insurance stocks adding to lead gains while oil and gas stocks slid.
SNB surprises with 50 bps rate hike, bringing policy rate to -0.25%.
In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 3.38%.
Germany’s 10-year yield was up more than eight basis point to 1.73%.
Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 2.48%.
European futures mostly lower. FTSE -2.24%; CAC +1.55%; DAX -1.95% and EURO STOXX -2.15%.