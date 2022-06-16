Granite Construction subsidiary Centennial Asphalt purchases Liquid Asphalt terminal

Jun. 16, 2022 5:11 AM ETGranite Construction Incorporated (GVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) wholly owned subsidiary Centennial Asphalt closed the purchase of a liquid asphalt terminal which provides 170K barrels of liquid asphalt storage.
  • "This liquid asphalt terminal will enhance our Home Market Strategy by expanding into high-quality polymer modified asphalt, emulsions, and neat asphalt." VP, construction materials Brad Estes commented.
  • The terminal is accessible by both truck and rail.
  • The additional flexibility provided by the terminal is also expected to allow Centennial to expand into new, more sustainable product offerings such as asphalt modified with recycled materials.
