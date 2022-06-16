Roche launches HPV self-sampling solution for cervical cancer detection
Jun. 16, 2022 5:14 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) launched a human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark, for use in screening cervical cancer.
- The new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility. The clinically-validated vaginal sample is analyzed with Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument, according to the company's June 16 press release.
- Roche noted that nearly nine out of 10 women who die from cervical cancer live in low- and middle-income countries. Screening for HPV can help identify women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer.
