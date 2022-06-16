Roche launches HPV self-sampling solution for cervical cancer detection

  • Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) launched a human papillomavirus (HPV) self-sampling solution in countries accepting the CE mark, for use in screening cervical cancer.
  • The new solution enables a patient to privately collect her sample for HPV screening while at a healthcare facility. The clinically-validated vaginal sample is analyzed with Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument, according to the company's June 16 press release.
  • Roche noted that nearly nine out of 10 women who die from cervical cancer live in low- and middle-income countries. Screening for HPV can help identify women who are at risk of developing cervical cancer.
  • In a separate release, the Swiss pharma giant's Alzheimer's therapy crenezumab did not slow or prevent cognitive decline in people with a specific genetic mutation which causes early-onset of the disease in a study.
