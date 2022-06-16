Wejo develops autonomous vehicle platform AV-OS

Jun. 16, 2022 5:26 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) is up 1.56% premarket after the firm has developed its breakthrough smart platform, Wejo Autonomous Vehicle Operating System (AV-OS) to integrate live and historic connected vehicle data.
  • Built on Wejo’s experience with 18.4B daily data points and its combined 18.6M connected vehicles data set.
  • Interpreted and powered by Wejo’s connected vehicle data intelligence, AV-OS will give any AV developer, from OEM to fleet operator, unprecedented access and support
  • Wejo AV-OS will bring about a step-change in the acceleration of AV testing, carried out in a completely safe, virtual simulation environment.
  • The company believes it will cut AV program development time for leading automakers and AV fleet operators at a global scale.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.