Wejo develops autonomous vehicle platform AV-OS
Jun. 16, 2022 5:26 AM ETWejo Group Limited (WEJO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Wejo (NASDAQ:WEJO) is up 1.56% premarket after the firm has developed its breakthrough smart platform, Wejo Autonomous Vehicle Operating System (AV-OS) to integrate live and historic connected vehicle data.
- Built on Wejo’s experience with 18.4B daily data points and its combined 18.6M connected vehicles data set.
- Interpreted and powered by Wejo’s connected vehicle data intelligence, AV-OS will give any AV developer, from OEM to fleet operator, unprecedented access and support
- Wejo AV-OS will bring about a step-change in the acceleration of AV testing, carried out in a completely safe, virtual simulation environment.
- The company believes it will cut AV program development time for leading automakers and AV fleet operators at a global scale.