Ferrari provides 2022-2026 strategic plan at Capital Markets Day

  • At its Capital Markets Day, Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its 2022-2026 strategic plan wherein it expects 15 new launches between 2023 and 2026.
  • The first full electric Ferrari will be unveiled in 2025, as announced earlier; by 2026, the product offering will be 40% ICE, 60% hybrid and full electric.
  • The plan privileges revenue over volume and entails strong mix/price contribution, reaching in 2026 an EBITDA of Euro 2.5-2.7B with an EBITDA margin of 38%-40%.
  • It has also assigned capex of Euro ~4.4B to fuel product development, of which ~75% focused on products and ~25% on infrastructures.
  • Over the 2022-2026 plan period, the company consistently generated strong cumulated industrial free cash flow of Euro 4.6-4.9B.
  • Shareholders will be rewarded through a dividend pay-out increased from 30% to 35% of adj. net income from 2022 onward and a shares repurchase program of Euro ~2B from now to 2026.
