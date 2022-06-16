Leidos selected by Punta Cana Airport to upgrade security checkpoints
Jun. 16, 2022 5:38 AM ETLeidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) said it has been selected by the Dominican Republic's Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) to upgrade their security checkpoints.
- The airport will utilize Leidos' world-class technologies to keep passengers and staff safe while enhancing operational efficiencies and increasing passenger throughput.
- Punta Cana is a popular Caribbean destination that hosts more than 4 million tourists annually.
- The planned upgrade will update all security lanes within the Punta Cana International Airport Terminal B checkpoint with the latest Leidos technology.
- The Leidos Mosaic enterprise software solution will integrate the entire security ecosystem and connect with other elements of the airport operations.
- Implementation is slated to start this summer with several lanes being fully upgraded by the end of the year.
- The remaining lanes will be completed in the first half of 2023.