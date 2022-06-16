Yandex inks an agreement to purchase 84.9% of its convertible notes due 2025 in cash and stock
Jun. 16, 2022 5:43 AM ETYandex N.V. (YNDX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has entered into an agreement with holders of 84.9% of $1.25B 0.75% convertible notes due 2025.
- Notes will be purchased for $140K cash and 957 Yandex Class A shares for each $200K in principal amount of motes.
- The company intends to fund the cash component of the purchase price primarily by means of a commercial loan in compliance with Russian, United States, United Kingdom, European Union and United Nations laws and regulations..
- Purchase will be completed by June 24, 2022.
- Shares down 21% PM.
- Wall Street Analysts screens the stock as Strong Buy whereas SA quant rating systems stands Sell.