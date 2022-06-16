Unilever partners with Genomatica in $120M venture for launching alternative to palm oil and fossil fuels
Jun. 16, 2022 5:47 AM ETUnilever PLC (UL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Unilever (NYSE:UL), and Genomatica, a leader in biotech and sustainability, launched a venture to scale and commercialize alternatives to palm oil and fossil fuel-derived cleansing ingredients.
- With $120M jointly invested in the newly-formed initiative, and with other strategic investors expected to join, the venture will develop an alternative, plant-based ingredient using biotechnology.
- The venture offers the opportunity to tap into the combined $625B home and personal care markets.
- While palm oil will remain an important feedstock to Unilever, these alternative ingredients can play a growing role in diversifying supply chains to drive optionality, sustainability, cost efficiencies and transparency.
- Shares trading 2% down premarket.