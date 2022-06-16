BlackRock lowers stake in Novo Nordisk
Jun. 16, 2022 6:16 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO), BLKBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) said on June 7 that it was notified by BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) that as of May 31, the asset manager owned less than 5% of share capital of Novo.
- This down from the 5% stake which BlackRock held as of April 27, according to Novo's May 2 release.
- The Denmark-based diabetes-focused drugmaker said that as of May 31, BlackRock held B shares equal to below 5% of the company's entire share capital.
- The total B shares held by Blackrock now correspond to below 5% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights, Novo noted.