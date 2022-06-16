Amazon Prime Day to be held on July 12 and 13
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced that it's annual Prime Day 48-hour discount event to take place on July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and runs through July 13 for Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden.
- Later this summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt for the first time.
- Like “Black Friday”, Prime Day has gone increasingly global over the years.
- Early deals starts from June 21, including 55% off select Amazon devices, up to 50% off Fire TV, and more deals from top brands like De'Longhi, Dove, and SodaStream.
- “With the small businesses and national brands our members love and trust, we’re excited to offer some of our best Prime Day deals yet to even more customers around the world,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “This year, we’re making it simple for members to find the best deals, from personalized deal recommendations to Alexa reminders. It’s never been easier for Prime members to shop, save, and make the most of Prime Day.”
- Shares down 3% PM; down around 37% on YTD basis.
- The company announced on Tuesday, that it will begin deliveries using Prime Air drones later this year, initially in Lockeford, California.
