Revlon files for Chapter 11 to reorganize legacy capital structure
Jun. 16, 2022 6:46 AM ETRevlon, Inc. (REV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Revlon (NYSE:REV) and certain of its subsidiaries have filed voluntary petitions for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
- None of Revlon’s international operating subsidiaries are included in the U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings, except Canada and the U.K.
- The filing will enable the company to strategically reorganize its legacy capital structure and improve its long-term outlook amidst challenges like supply chain disruption and rising inflation and obligations to its lenders.
- The step comes amid the cosmetic maker failing to reach profitable sales amid competition with online-focused upstart brands in recent years and also its inability to switch to in-demand skincare thereby losing shelf space in U.S. stores.
- In its recent reported Q1, the company missed its revenue by $1M from analysts estimates; however it experienced a revenue and margin growth Y/Y with continued implementation of cost controls.
- Post court approval, the company expects to receive $575M in debtor-in-possession financing from its existing lender base, which in addition to its existing working capital facility, will provide liquidity to support day-to-day operations.
- The company plans to pay vendors and partners under customary terms for goods and services received on or after the filing date and to pay its employees in the usual manner and to continue their primary benefits without disruption.
- In early June, the company was underway discussions with lenders on pushing back debt payment deadlines for ~$1.7B in debt that comes due as early as September 2023.
- After the company indicated that it is nearing bankruptcy filing on June 10, in past 5-day trading session it has lost 46%.
- Shares trading 4.4% down in premarket trade.