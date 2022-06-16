Kyowa Kirin mulling sale of certain pharma assets for $1B - Bloomberg News

Jun. 16, 2022 6:50 AM ETKyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical cost concept. Multi colored group of pill and capsule on the calculator

s-cphoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan's Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) is thinking of selling certain international assets which could bring in $1B, Bloomberg News reported citing people with knowledge of the matter.
  • The company intends to explore the sale of some assets of its Kyowa Kirin International unit and has hired a financial adviser for the purpose. The potential sale has seen interest from certain financial investors, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.
  • The discussions are in a preliminary stage and the Japanese drugmaker could choose to back away, the report noted.
