Abbott stops baby formula production after flooding at Michigan plant

Jun. 16, 2022

Abbott Laboratories headquarters in Silicon Valley

  • Abbott (NYSE:ABT) said late Wednesday evening that the company halted production of EleCare specialty formula at its manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Mich., after flooding in certain areas of the plant following heavy rains in the area.
  • The incident will likely delay the production and distribution of the new product for a few weeks, the company added.
  • The maker of Similac baby formula said it stopped the production to assess the damage and clean and re-sanitize the plant.
  • Abbott (ABT) has informed the FDA and plans to resume production after testing for its safety with the support of an independent third party.
  • The company said the supplies of EleCare and most of its specialty and metabolic formulas are adequate until new products are available.
  • The production setback comes only a week after the manufacturing facility resumed operations following a months-long shutdown that worsened the baby formula shortage in the country.
