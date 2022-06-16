Humanigen gains as it enters pact with PCI Pharma Services in UK for lenzilumab
Jun. 16, 2022 6:48 AM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) is up 2.2% premarket after the firm has entered into an agreement with PCI Pharma Services, a leading integrated global contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), to provide importation, release and commercialization services in the United Kingdom for lenzilumab.
- Per the terms, PCI will purchase lenzilumab for resale and distribution in the event a Conditional Marketing Authorization is received in the UK for use in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
- Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not approved or authorized in any country.
- The company is currently advancing its experimental COVID-19 therapy lenzilumab in a Phase 2/3 trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its topline data are expected in late Q1 or early Q2.