Humanigen gains as it enters pact with PCI Pharma Services in UK for lenzilumab

Jun. 16, 2022 6:48 AM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Covid-19 Coronavirus Vaccine vials in a row macro close up

MarsBars/E+ via Getty Images

  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) is up 2.2% premarket after the firm has entered into an agreement with PCI Pharma Services, a leading integrated global contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO), to provide importation, release and commercialization services in the United Kingdom for lenzilumab.
  • Per the terms, PCI will purchase lenzilumab for resale and distribution in the event a Conditional Marketing Authorization is received in the UK for use in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
  • Lenzilumab is an investigational product and is not approved or authorized in any country.
  • The company is currently advancing its experimental COVID-19 therapy lenzilumab in a Phase 2/3 trial conducted by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Its topline data are expected in late Q1 or early Q2.
