Commercial Metals Non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 beats by $0.76, revenue of $2.52B beats by $200M
Jun. 16, 2022 6:53 AM ETCommercial Metals Company (CMC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Commercial Metals press release (NYSE:CMC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.61 beats by $0.76.
- Revenue of $2.52B (+36.2% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Shares +0.5% PM.
- Core EBITDA of $483.9M increased 110% Y/Y.
- CEO comment: "We anticipate strong financial performance to continue in the fourth quarter. Robust demand for each of CMC's major product lines is expected to persist, augmented by our growing downstream backlog and solid levels of new work entering the project pipeline. Margins over scrap in both North America and Europe should remain at levels near those of the third quarter, driven by favorable market conditions across our geographies."