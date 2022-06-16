Ring Energy to enter Russell 3000 Index
Jun. 16, 2022 7:00 AM ETRing Energy, Inc. (REI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) set to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell Indexes Annual Reconstitution, according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022.
- The inclusion in the index will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.
- “Joining the Russell 3000® Index is a significant milestone for Ring Energy, which we view as a direct result of our focused efforts to drive incremental efficiencies in our development and operational efforts designed to increase shareholder value. We welcome the enhanced visibility and distribution provided by our inclusion in the Russell 3000® Index as a way to broaden awareness of our Company within the institutional Investor community.” said Mr. Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board, CEO