Binance looks to hire 2,000 as other crypto firms cut their headcount

Not all cryptocurrency platforms are taking a step back, Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao announced that his firm is looking to hire individuals to fill 2,000 open positions. A clear contrast from others like Coinbase Global (COIN) who intend to cut their headcount by 18% to position for an economic downturn.

Zhao publicized in a recent tweet: “It was not easy saying no to Super bowl ads, stadium naming rights, large sponsor deals a few months ago, but we did… Today, we are hiring for 2000 open positions for #Binance.”

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the world’s most popular cryptocurrency has been under fire of late as it hovers near the $21K level. Early on in Thursday’s premarket trading session BTC-USD finds itself lower by 5.9% as it sits at $21,200.

Bitcoin is not the only cryptocurrency that has seen selling pressures. Ethereum (ETH-USD) also trades lower on Thursday by 9.5%.

Bitcoin's recent selloff now has the cryptocurrency heading towards the potential breakdown below the $20,000 level as the crypto asset continues to capitulate further.