Dollar General attracts bull call from Morgan Stanley as defensive play

Morgan Stanley lifted its rating on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to an Overweight from Equal-weight with a favorable risk-reward skew seen.

Analyst Simeon Gutman and team said Dollar General (DG) fits the firm's theme of favoring quality, defensive retailers with offensive characteristics.

"It is arguably our most defensive, counter-cyclical company — yet while the stock has outperformed the market year to date, it has performed merely in-line with other defensive stocks in our coverage."

Even in a more prolonged downturn, Dollar General (DG) is expected to continue to outperform with material earnings and valuation upside. The business is noted to be an earnings compounder even if the economy does not enter a recession with several idiosyncratic catalysts/initiatives. DG's margin trajectory is also called more durable than MS appreciated entering the year.

Morgan Stanley hiked the price target on DG to $250 with modestly increased estimates and valuation framework. The $250 PT is based on a ~19X multiple off the 2023 EPS estimate of $13.15, which is ~5% above consensus.

Shares of DG fell 1.04% premarket to $229.83. vs. the 52-week trading range of $183.35 to $262.21.